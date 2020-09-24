$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $264.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,235. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.97, for a total transaction of $373,514.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,968.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,056 shares of company stock worth $57,738,179. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.