-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.08. Constellium posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 69.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 58,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,071. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -23.58. Constellium has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

