-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,737. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

