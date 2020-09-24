-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11).

GMDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

GMDA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 92,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,485. The company has a market cap of $100.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

