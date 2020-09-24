$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Neogen posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $73.57. 250,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,323. Neogen has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Neogen by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Neogen by 10.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

