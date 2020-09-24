-$0.40 EPS Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%.

CRBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 6,937,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,072. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

