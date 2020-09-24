$0.42 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.52. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.