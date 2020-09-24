$0.48 EPS Expected for Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,139. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter worth $196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 188,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

