$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.31. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,672.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 382.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,422. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

