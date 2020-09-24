$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SFST traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,262. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $57,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

