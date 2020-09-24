$0.57 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million.

FBIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. purchased 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David R. Seiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,535 shares of company stock worth $114,755. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 58.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

