-$0.57 EPS Expected for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

NSTG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 10,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,510. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $1,481,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,698.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $95,094.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,830 shares of company stock worth $4,300,817. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 249.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

