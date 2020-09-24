$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.54. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at $418,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 111.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 60.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. 108,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.