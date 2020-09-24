$0.64 EPS Expected for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,965. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $424,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.