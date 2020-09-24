$0.64 EPS Expected for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,965. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $424,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

