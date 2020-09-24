-$0.71 EPS Expected for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.70). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($3.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

INSE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,184. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 13.6% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

