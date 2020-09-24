$0.71 EPS Expected for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million.

Several research analysts have commented on LTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LTC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 292,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,032. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

