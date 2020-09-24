$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 278.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. 87,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,052. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

