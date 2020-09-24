$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.62.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.