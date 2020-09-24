$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.78. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $665.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 424,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $9,627,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 95.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 208,262 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

