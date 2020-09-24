$0.96 EPS Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.39.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,894,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,339. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 15.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.