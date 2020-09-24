0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Cap of $10.35 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001998 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $125,228.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000175 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 104.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00101963 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.