$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.96. 277,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hubbell by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

