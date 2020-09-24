$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $97,178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 797.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 830,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after buying an additional 737,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 493,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 289,808 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,231,000 after buying an additional 223,550 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

