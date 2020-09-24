$11.06 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Brokerages expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report sales of $11.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.53 million to $11.54 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $47.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.06 million, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $60.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. 23,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,087. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $349.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein acquired 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.