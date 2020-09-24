$11.06 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report sales of $11.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.53 million to $11.54 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $47.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.06 million, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $60.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. 23,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,087. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $349.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein acquired 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

