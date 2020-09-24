$11.68 Billion in Sales Expected for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report sales of $11.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.23 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $15.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year sales of $51.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $52.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $58.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.57 billion to $60.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 291.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 79.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. 3,427,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

