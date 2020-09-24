$131.37 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) to announce $131.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.24 million and the lowest is $128.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $371.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.10 million to $378.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $568.15 million, with estimates ranging from $560.10 million to $576.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACEL. BidaskClub raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

ACEL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. 89,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,462. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

