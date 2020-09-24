$151.35 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce $151.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.27 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $134.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $729.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.12 million to $735.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $711.28 million, with estimates ranging from $698.75 million to $718.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,712 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $151,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $74,810,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after buying an additional 631,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 13,135.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after buying an additional 393,413 shares in the last quarter.

AZPN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,762. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

