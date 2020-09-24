$155.94 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report $155.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $140.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $612.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.73 million to $620.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $650.28 million, with estimates ranging from $647.56 million to $653.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

