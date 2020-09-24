$18.56 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce $18.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.82 million and the lowest is $18.30 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt posted sales of $17.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year sales of $68.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $69.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $112.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million.

CSSE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

CSSE stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 52,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,663. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

In other Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

