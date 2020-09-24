$180.59 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to post sales of $180.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. Inphi reported sales of $94.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $680.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $682.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $796.54 million, with estimates ranging from $791.32 million to $800.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,080,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,643. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPHI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

