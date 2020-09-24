$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

PEG stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

