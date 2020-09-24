$25.13 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce sales of $25.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.34 million and the highest is $25.92 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $98.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.62 million to $99.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.24 million, with estimates ranging from $95.75 million to $96.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $57,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.71. 245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,262. The company has a market cap of $181.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $44.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

