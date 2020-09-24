$27.13 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report sales of $27.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.83 million to $27.85 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $30.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.54 million to $113.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $148.02 million, with estimates ranging from $141.07 million to $152.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $238,992.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,041.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,388.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,817. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.10. 10,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

