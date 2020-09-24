$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.38 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,591 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 111,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.