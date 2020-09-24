$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will post sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $12.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $14.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 575,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,890. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 90,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.