$3.42 Million in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post sales of $3.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 million to $11.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.57 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $12,585,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRBP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.