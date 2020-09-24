$303.58 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce $303.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.13 million. Premier reported sales of $302.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at $275,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,592,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after acquiring an additional 215,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Premier by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,823. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

