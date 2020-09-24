$331.76 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post $331.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.30 million and the highest is $335.22 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $348.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $695,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.27. 1,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

