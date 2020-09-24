$337.97 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post $337.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.90 million to $384.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $586.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $733.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

