$439.43 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post $439.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.50 million. Atlassian reported sales of $363.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after buying an additional 3,127,251 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $90,455,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after purchasing an additional 484,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.93. 30,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,176. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.36, a PEG ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.29 and its 200-day moving average is $166.70.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

