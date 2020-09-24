$453.53 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce sales of $453.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.90 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $406.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,825,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 71.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,666. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

