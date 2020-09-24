$7.94 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce $7.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the lowest is $7.68 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $27.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.08 million to $28.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $52.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fondren Management LP grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 46,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.99. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,737. The company has a market cap of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.