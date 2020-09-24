8X8 PROTOCOL Hits One Day Volume of $10.45 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $51.54 million and $10.45 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004297 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001182 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

