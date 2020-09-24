$9.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post $9.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.42 billion and the highest is $9.65 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $36.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.04 billion to $36.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.06 billion to $37.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.