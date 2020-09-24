$95.32 Million in Sales Expected for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to announce sales of $95.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.84 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $82.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year sales of $382.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.18 million to $383.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $447.31 million, with estimates ranging from $438.86 million to $461.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pluralsight.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,190. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,040 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,705,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 504,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 148,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.