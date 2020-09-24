Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $613.25

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $613.25 and traded as high as $640.00. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at $645.00, with a volume of 583 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $88.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 613.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 595.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

