Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.25. Absa Group shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 152 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

About Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

