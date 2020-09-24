Abyss Token Market Capitalization Hits $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Indodax, BitForex and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.04510324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033947 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network, YoBit, DDEX, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, CoinPlace, Hotbit, ZBG, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, Indodax, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.