Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.09

Shares of Accsys Technologies Plc (LON:AXS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and traded as high as $97.20. Accsys Technologies shares last traded at $95.80, with a volume of 31,930 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.21 million and a P/E ratio of -14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

