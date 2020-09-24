AdEx (ADX) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.04510324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033947 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002107 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

